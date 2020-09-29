The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Confirmed coronavirus patient caught driving around Bnei Brak

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 14:25
A confirmed coronavirus patient was caught by Israel Police driving with a passenger in their vehicle on Jabotinsky St. in Bnei Brak on Tuesday.
The driver, a 67-year-old resident of the city, arrived at a checkpoint while coughing heavily and told the police the he was a confirmed patient.
The police gave the driver a fine for violating quarantine regulations and was sent home.
