Constitutional c'ttee approves extension of state of emergency by 2 months

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 10:52
The Knesset's constitutional committee approved on Sunday morning the extension of the state of emergency by two months, as part of the nationwide efforts for combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Three militants killed after fatal attack on policeman in Tunisia
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/06/2020 11:44 AM
Indictment filed against settler who shot, injured two Palestinians
Atarim Square in Tel Aviv blocked after truck hits nearby bridge
Lithuania: EU inaction over Belarus undermines foreign policy credibility
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/06/2020 08:02 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Coquimbo, Chile
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/06/2020 04:44 AM
Ousted Mali president Keita leaves for Abu Dhabi
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/06/2020 01:15 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: Outbreaks reported in schools in multiple cities
Lab workers' strike to enter its second week
MK Ofer Shelah publishes proposed outline for Yesh Atid primaries
Balad chairman accuses Gamzu of not considering the conditions of Arabs
Russia says it has seen hostile comments from abroad on Navalny's health
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 03:22 PM
Gamzu: Hundreds of Israeli-Arabs may die from COVID-19 in weeks
IDF: Two armed Palestinians injured during arrest operation in Jenin
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 09/05/2020 02:21 PM
Portland police make 'multiple arrests' as city nears 100 days of protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/05/2020 01:42 PM
13 protesters arrested for trying to steal police checkpoint barrier
