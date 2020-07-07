Construction to restart at Islamic cemetery in Jaffa after court ruling

"The decision by the court proves that the municipality worked and works sensitively and according to the law," said the Tel Aviv Municipality in response to the ruling.The El-Asaf cemetery dates to the 18th century and was discovered in April 2018 as the city of Tel Aviv began digging to construct the foundation of the planned Center for the Homeless. Previously, a building dating to the Ottoman period stood on the same grounds, Ynet reported.Riots and protests broke out after construction began at the site last month, with multiple incidents of arson in Jaffa.