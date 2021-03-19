The California Department of Education voted 11-0 on Thursday to adopt a controversial ethnic studies curriculum for K-12 students.The curriculum has been the subject of dispute for several different ethnic, political, religious groups that have felt excluded or maligned by the lesson plans and supporting content. This included members of the Jewish community, who argued that the curriculum promoted BDS and even antisemitism.The curriculum went through three revisions over the course of its two-year development, in which tens of thousands of community members submitted complaints about the content.