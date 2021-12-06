The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Controversial electricity law advances

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 22:00
The controversial bill that would enable tens of thousands of illegally built homes to be hooked up to the national electricity bill passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Monday night, in a 61-48 vote.
Likud MK David Amsalem called the bill "the most dangerous step since the state was founded."
Blinken speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskiy ahead of Putin, Biden phone call
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 10:04 PM
US Justice Dept. sues Texas for violating Voting Rights Act
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 08:49 PM
White House announces US boycott of 2022 Olympics in China
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 08:22 PM
International Monetary Fund delegation arrives in Lebanon
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 07:15 PM
China to retaliate as US plans boycott of Beijing Olympics
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 06:15 PM
Algeria grants Palestinian Authority $100 million during Abbas' visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2021 05:52 PM
Cyberattack targets grocery store chain in UK
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 05:31 PM
Three US missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 04:55 PM
Russia's Putin, India's Modi discuss Afghanistan, Taliban
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 03:49 PM
NYC mayor issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private-sector employers
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 03:40 PM
Gilboa Prison escapees clash with security forces in court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2021 01:49 PM
Gal Uchovsky questioned on sexual offense allegations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2021 12:08 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 521 new cases, 112 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2021 10:35 AM
US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics - CNN
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 04:44 AM
US condemns militant attack in Mali that killed 31
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 04:24 AM
