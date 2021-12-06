Controversial electricity law advances

The controversial bill that would enable tens of thousands of illegally built homes to be hooked up to the national electricity bill passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Monday night, in a 61-48 vote.

Likud MK David Amsalem called the bill "the most dangerous step since the state was founded."

