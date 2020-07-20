The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus: 1,183 new patients, total active cases at 29,201

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2020 19:48
There were 1,183 new coronavirus patients in Israel on Monday, bringing the total of active patients to 29,201, according to the Health Ministry.
The number of dead reached 415.
Coronavirus in Israel: Overall cases cross 52k, 1,507 added since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/20/2020 11:37 PM
Shin Bet surveillance approved in second and third readings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/20/2020 11:03 PM
Education Minister guarantees next school year will start on schedule
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/20/2020 09:59 PM
Tel Aviv municipality approved financial support to women's organizations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/20/2020 08:58 PM
Egypt parliament approves sending troops west to fight 'criminal militia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2020 08:47 PM
Gantz announces 'special' aide package to Bnei Brak
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/20/2020 08:45 PM
Knesset Plenum rejects no-confidence votes submitted by the oppositi
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/20/2020 07:53 PM
Edelstein, Katz to reinforce health system with 2,000 nurses, 400 doctors
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/20/2020 07:40 PM
Government to vote on restaurants operating with up to 50 people outdoors
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/20/2020 06:42 PM
Florida reports over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for sixth day in a row
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2020 06:32 PM
US imposes sanctions on Chechen leader over human rights violations
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2020 06:29 PM
Tel Aviv Mayor reassures business owners: "We'll do everything we can"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/20/2020 05:55 PM
Chief of Shaare Zedek Medical Center: Restrictions have proven themselves
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/20/2020 05:45 PM
UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca vaccine trial results "very positive news"
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2020 05:29 PM
Governor Cuomo warns of rollback if New Yorkers continue partying
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2020 05:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by