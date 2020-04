cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Health Ministry reported Sunday that there are 15,433 Israelis who have been infected with the novel virus. Of the current patients, 133 are in serious condition, including 99 on ventilators.So far, 201 Israelis have died.