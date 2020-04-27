Coronavirus: 204 dead; 15,555 people infected - 126 serious
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 27, 2020 21:43
The total number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Israel is 15,555. Of those, 126 are in serious condition - among them 96 on ventilators - and 204 have died. So far, 7,200 people have recovered.
