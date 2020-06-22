The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: 302 IDF soldiers infected with virus in total

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2020 07:27
Some 302 IDF soldiers and employees have been infected with the coronavirus, all of whom are in light condition. 
As of Wednesday, there are currently 69 active cases in the IDF, while 3,169 soldiers are in isolation.
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.96 million, death toll at 467,390
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 07:26 AM
Coronavirus: Germany confirms 537 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 06:34 AM
Matriculation exams to start while thousands of students are quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 06:12 AM
Trump would consider meeting Venezuela's Maduro but has 'turned them down
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 03:59 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico reports 5,343 new cases, 1,044 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 03:25 AM
Iran ship reaches Venezuelan waters with cargo of food
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 02:38 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil passes 50,000 total deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 01:44 AM
183,020 new global COVID-19 cases in 24 hours reported, record rise – WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/22/2020 01:37 AM
Coronavirus cabinet to discuss increased enforcement and tracing app
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/22/2020 01:13 AM
Man shot in Bedouin town of Shaqib al-Salam, in critical condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/21/2020 10:34 PM
Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps, indicating rising contagio
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 10:31 PM
French coronavirus deaths rise by seven to 29,640
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 10:13 PM
Morocco to resume domestic flights starting June 25
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 10:02 PM
US CDC reports 2,248,029 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/21/2020 09:18 PM
Litzman to quit Knesset, replaced by Rabbi Eliyahu Hasid
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/21/2020 08:41 PM
