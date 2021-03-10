Coronavirus: 3,055 new cases on Tuesday, 653 in serious condition

There were 3,055 new cases of coronavirus in Israel on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday morning.Some 653 people are in serious condition, with 215 intubated. The death toll stands at 5,936.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com