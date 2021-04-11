Coronavirus: Brazil records 2,616 new deaths, over 71,000 cases
By REUTERS
APRIL 11, 2021 01:24
Brazil on Saturday recorded 2,616 new COVID-19 deaths and 71,832 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.
Brazil, which has become the latest epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with the second-highest death toll after the United States, has recorded 13.45 million cases and more than 350,000 deaths, official data show.
