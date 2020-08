Brazil has registered 3,908,272 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 121,381, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Brazil reported 45,961 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 553 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.