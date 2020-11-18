Coronavirus cabinet approves up to 10 shoppers per store

The coronavirus cabinet approved allowing up to 10 people to shop in stores, increasing the number from four.Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry announced that its health professionals had reexamined the policy of allowing only four people to shop in a store of any size at a time. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein recommended to the coronavirus cabinet a resolution to increase the number of people in street shops and stores in strip malls to one shopper for every seven square meters and up to 10 people.