Coronavirus cases in Russia fall for third day, situation still tense

Russia reported 4,774 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a fall in its daily case tally for the third day running, bringing its nationwide total to 62,773. Forty-two people with the virus died overnight, pushing the death toll to 555, officials said.

Moscow, which has borne the brunt of Russia's epidemic so far and is in its fourth week of a lockdown, recorded 1,959 new cases, its lowest daily tally since April 17. But officials also said the number of sick people being hospitalized was rising.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said hospitals might reach their full capacity in three to four weeks if the capital's infection rate continued at the same pace.

Moscow's authorities rushed to add more hospital beds last week, fearing that they were running out of space.

Russia's official coronavirus data showed tentative signs of a flattening infection curve on Thursday, but the Kremlin said the situation remained tense and officials moved to tighten lockdown measures in 21 Russian regions.