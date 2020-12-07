The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus cmte. canceled after Health Ministry refuses to send rep.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 10:53
The Coronavirus Committee meeting on Monday ended early after the Health Ministry refused to send a senior representative to the discussion on the return to operation of the sports industry.
