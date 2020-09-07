Coronavirus czar apologizes to Rabbi Kanevsky for ‘misunderstanding’

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu apologized for a "misunderstanding" in which he said that a statement by Rabbi Kanevsky was “endangering the ultra-Orthodox population,” as Gamzu understood Ganevsky to be telling the members of the ultra-Orthodox community to avoid coronavirus tests.
Gamzu said that he checked and that “no directive was given by Rabbi Kanevsky to avoid coronavirus tests."
The mayor of Bnei Brak had previously announced that until Gamzu apologized, he would not be allowed into Bnei Brak.