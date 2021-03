"We are bringing the increase in infection rates in 10 days or two weeks, I have no doubt we will see it in the data," said Ash to Army Radio, warning that the option of another lockdown is "definitely on the table" if infection rates increase.

"We will not endanger the public just to observe Seder night," said Ash.

Large gatherings and parties in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem over the Purim holiday this past weekend may require closing everything that has been reopened ahead of the Passover holiday, warned Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nahman Ash to Army Radio on Monday.