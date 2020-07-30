Coronavirus epidemiological investigations to remain with 'professionals'

In a letter sent to doctors and nurses at health bureaus where the investigations are done, Levy wrote: "It is possible that in the coming weeks there will be changes in the structure and work processes in the field, but the professional leadership of this field will remain in the hands of professionals."

Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy said that the responsibility for conducting epidemiological investigations on coronavirus cases would remain with health officials, multiple Israeli news outlets reported.The announcement comes days after recently appointed Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Roni Gamzo said that responsibility for the issue would be transferred to the IDF, Yedidot Ahronot reported.