Coronavirus: Flaws in transfer of vaccine to foreign countries - report

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to report that there were flaws in the handling of the transfer of Moderna's coronavirus vaccines to other countries, Israeli media reported Monday.
Among the flaws in handling are that, the head of Moderna, the Foreign Ministry and the relevant ministers were not consulted, KAN News reported. The transfer of 25,000 vaccines has been frozen, according to KAN News.
