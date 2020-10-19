The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus: Germany records 4,325 new cases, 12 deaths

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 06:33
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,325 to 366,299, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 12 to 9,789, the tally showed.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Coronavirus: Mexico records 4,119 new cases, 108 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 03:43 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil records 10,982 new cases, 230 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 01:26 AM
Protester attacked Saturday in Haifa detained by police
Iran defense minister: Stage set for Iran to buy and sell arms
Islamic State calls on its fighters to target westerners in Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 09:33 PM
France reports almost 30,000 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 09:31 PM
US CDC reports 218,511 total deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 08:32 PM
Gabriel Barbash quits coronavirus commissioner's team - report
Italy daily coronavirus cases hit new record high at 11,750
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 07:14 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh says 37 more of its military killed in latest conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 07:13 PM
UK records 16,982 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 07:12 PM
Gantz says Iran not an Israeli problem, but a global and regional problem
Coronavirus in the IDF: 879 infected, 4,536 in quarantine
Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases, 185 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 10:33 AM
Nagorno-Karabakh: military death toll rises to 673 since conflict started
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2020 10:24 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by