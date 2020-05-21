The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 5 million, South American cases rising

By REUTERS  
MAY 21, 2020 01:23
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally.
It represents a new phase in the virus' spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.
Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the United States each accounted for just over 20%.
A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom to become the third-largest outbreak in the world, behind the United States and Russia.
Cases in Brazil are now rising at a daily pace second only to the United States.
The first 41 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 10 and it took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases. Since then, about 1 million new cases are reported every two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.
At more than 5 million cases, the virus has infected more people in under six months than the annual total of severe flu cases, which the World Health Organization estimates is around 3 million to 5 million globally.
The pandemic has claimed over 326,000 lives, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited and many countries do not include fatalities outside of hospitals. Over half of the total fatalities have been recorded in Europe.
Despite the continued increase in cases, many countries are opening schools and workplaces following weeks of lockdown that have stemmed the spread.
Financial markets have also been boosted slightly by promising early results from the first U.S. vaccine trial in humans.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
21-year-old man hospitalized with stab wounds
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 01:23 AM
Due to coronavirus, Finance Ministry demanding shortened summer vacation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 01:18 AM
Venezuelan military to escort Iranian oil tankers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 12:36 AM
IDF reports attempted shooting terror attack near Shomron Brigade
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 11:40 PM
Iraqi security services arrest ISIS leader - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 10:45 PM
Khamenei vows to 'assist any nation that fights Israel'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 10:19 PM
Gantz speaks with Raab about ‘special’ UK-Israel relationship
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 09:50 PM
IDF troops indicted for throwing stones at fellow soldier
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 09:15 PM
Coronavirus: 2,812 active cases, only 40 intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 08:11 PM
Ashkenazi speaks with Maas, lauds decision to outlaw Hezbollah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 07:10 PM
Ashkenazi speaks with Lavrov on ending Iranian presence in Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 06:48 PM
Israel Katz appoints Keren Turner Finance Ministry D-G
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 06:20 PM
Pompeo: I should have urged Trump to fire State Dept. watchdog sooner
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 06:10 PM
Rehovot elementary school teacher tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/20/2020 05:48 PM
Court rejects Netanyahu's request to skip first hearing of trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by