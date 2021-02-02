Coronavirus: Health Ministry weighing allowing all ages to vaccinate

The Health Ministry reportedly informed the country's health funds on Tuesday evening that coronavirus vaccination is expected to open to the entire population as early as Wednesday.Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy told hospital directors on Tuesday that, "We are considering opening up vaccination to everyone in the coming days - maybe even tomorrow."Likewise, on Tuesday night, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told the public that the ministry was weighing allowing younger people to vaccinate within the coming days.