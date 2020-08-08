Coronavirus-hit Mexico receives $3 million donation from United States

Mexico's health ministry reported 6,717 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 794 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 469,407 cases and 51,311 deaths.

Officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the donation would be used for research purposes, supplies and tests.

With the highly contagious virus spreading rapidly across the region, Lopez-Gatell told reporters "the pandemic will be prolonged."

MEXICO CITY - Mexico received a donation of $3 million from the United States to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives, a health official said on Friday.