Coronavirus in IDF: 1,149 soldiers infected, 11,024 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 8, 2021 10:51
Some 1,149 IDF soldiers and workers were confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus and 11,024 soldiers were in quarantine as of Friday morning, according to the IDF Spokespersons Unit.
Some 25,686 soldiers had received the coronavirus vaccine.
US Amb. to Israel David Friedman: Our democracy will emerge stronger
Special education teachers to receive COVID vaccine next week
Greek, Turkish Coast Guard boats collide in Aegean Sea
Bhutan reports first COVID-19 death
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 11:57 AM
Over 1.7 million COVID vaccines administered so far
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,597 new cases, 6.2% tests return positive
Israeli teen hit by horse during protest
Gallant: Educational assistants to continue working, contradicting websit
US Capitol Police chief resigns after pro-Trump mob breaches building
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 01:38 AM
Vice President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 01:13 AM
Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol could face sedition charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 01:04 AM
White House says it condemns violence at Capitol, lawbreakers should be prosecuted
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2021 12:39 AM
Trump team 'folds' on Georgia election challenge
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 11:20 PM
A-G Mandelblit grants approval to defense team to investigate Netanyahu
Biden says Trump incited 'domestic terrorists' at US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 10:43 PM
