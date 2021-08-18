The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,692 personnel infected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 18, 2021 11:45
Some 1,692 IDF personnel were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, with one soldier in moderate condition, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Some 2,765 servicemembers were in quarantine.
At least three dead following anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 03:23 PM
Coronavirus cabinet to make final decisions on school year next week
Stampede at gate of airport in Afghan capital injures 17
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 01:59 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,832 new cases, 578 serious cases
Coronavirus czar: We're at war, 95 patients in critical condition
Afghanistan central bank reserves not compromised
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 10:41 AM
Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 09:35 AM
16-year-old arrested for murder in Netanya
Haiti quake death toll climbs to almost 2,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 11:22 PM
UN rights forum to hold session on Afghanistan next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 10:29 PM
IAF: First female deputy commander of a combat squadron
Coronavirus in IDF: Over 1,500 cases, one in serious condition
Armed men kill 37 in attack on village in southwest Niger
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 05:15 PM
Death of 3 year old in daycare to be investigated by police
Military hero Avigdor Kahalani in serious condition at Ichilov hospital
