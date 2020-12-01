The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in IDF: 172 soldiers and workers infected

JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 12:40
Some 172 soldiers and workers were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Some 2,757 soldiers are in quarantine.
Dead Sea Isrotel hotel to reopen after coronavirus outbreak
Explosive balloon found in southern Israel
Lev Tahor cult member fled Israel to Guatemala despite stay of exit order
Russia reports record 569 coronavirus deaths, 26,402 new infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 10:02 AM
Druze, Circassians protest against lack of promised budgets
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,227 new cases, 2.2% of tests positive
Washington DC may end weekend subway service in 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 04:33 AM
Australia partners with US to develop hypersonic missiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 03:27 AM
Mexico reports 6,472 new coronavirus cases, 285 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 03:23 AM
Man seriously attacks 70-year-old woman after she asks him to wear a mask
Wisconsin governor certifies Biden as winner of state
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 01:15 AM
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Chile-Argentina border region
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/01/2020 01:14 AM
Wisconsin confirms result handing state's presidential contest to Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/30/2020 11:53 PM
Daburiya, neighborhoods in Rahat closed due to high coronavirus numbers
Slovenia recognizes Hezbollah as a terrorist organization
