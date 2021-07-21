The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in IDF: 202 servicemembers infected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2021 11:01
Some 202 IDF servicemembers were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Some 634 servicemembers were in quarantine as of Tuesday.
Luxembourg minister sends letter to local directors of units of NSO
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2021 01:01 PM
Kremlin says Russia won't use energy as political weapon
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2021 12:09 PM
Australia's Brisbane named hosts of the 2032 Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2021 11:32 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,400 new cases, 1.76% of tests return positive
US welcomes formation of Haiti's interim government, Blinken says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2021 06:13 AM
Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/21/2021 03:36 AM
Dozens of rioters surround and attack Border Police
US carries out airstrike in Somalia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2021 10:45 PM
Diana Vaisman got her 'Bon Voyage' wishes for the Tokyo Olympic games
Transportation Minister Michaeli pushes off car safety reform for a year
NSO Group present in Luxembourg, says foreign affairs minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2021 08:36 PM
Harvey Weinstein faces second rape trial in California
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2021 07:40 PM
EU calls Erdogan's two-state solution for Cyprus 'unacceptable'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/20/2021 07:33 PM
Greek foreign minister to arrive tomorrow for visit, will meet with Lapid
Israeli amb. Erdan brings diplomatic mission to Northern border
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by