The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in the IDF: 2,389 soldiers infected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 27, 2021 15:19
Some 2,389 IDF soldiers were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Thursday morning, with one in serious condition.
Some 2,955 soldiers are in quarantine.
Shooting at eastern gate of Kabul airport - report
About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 02:02 PM
Ex-Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized in Milan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 12:02 PM
Russia-led bloc to hold new military drills amid Afghan crisis - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 11:52 AM
Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 09:45 AM
UK in final stages of Kabul evacuations, processing site closed
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 09:29 AM
20-year-old killed in suspected hit-and-run on Israel's Highway 6
Plane carrying Afghans in transit to US arrives in Albania
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 06:05 AM
Taliban: At least 28 members dead in Kabul airport blasts
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 05:59 AM
Evacuations from Kabul accelerated after attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 05:26 AM
Argentina pres. charged with breaking quarantine for party
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 03:32 AM
Bennett, Biden meeting rescheduled for Friday afternoon
White House: Impossible to get all Afghans out of country
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 01:29 AM
UK left contact details of Afghan staff at Kabul Embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/27/2021 01:18 AM
Blast heard in Kabul as US forces destroy munitions -Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/26/2021 11:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by