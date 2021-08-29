The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in IDF: 2,660 soldiers infected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 29, 2021 13:07
Some 2,660 IDF soldiers were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Sunday morning, with one soldier in serious condition, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Some 2,955 soldiers were in quarantine.
Gas prices to drop to NIS 6.31 per liter on Tuesday night
Medical personnel protest outside Health Ministry over lack of funding
Japan mixes COVID vaccines to speed up vaccine rollout
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2021 11:21 AM
Paralympics 2021: Mark Malyar wins second gold medal
Sewage found flowing in Nahal Alexander
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,071 new cases, 726 serious cases
Israeli child dies due to jellyfish sting in Thailand
Taliban and US aiming for a swift handover of Kabul airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2021 06:20 AM
Body was found near a burning car in the Sharon district
Americans should leave Kabul airport immediately - US State Dept.
US military, ally flights evacuated 2,000 people from Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2021 03:24 AM
Security threat in Kochav Ya'akov lifted, infiltrator captured
Body of 22-year-old retrieved in a natural lake in northern Israel
25-year-old in critical condition after brawl in Rishon Lezion
IDF is carrying out attacks in Gaza - Palestinian reports
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by