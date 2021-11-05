The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus in IDF: 567 soldiers infected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 14:45
567 IDF soldiers were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Friday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 172 were in quarantine.
Egypt to propose prisoner swap approved by Hamas to Israel - report
11/05/2021 01:34 PM
IDF arrests two suspects who infiltrated from Syria
11/05/2021 01:16 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 513 new cases, 176 serious cases
11/05/2021 10:27 AM
Likud MK David Bitan: The government will collapse soon
11/05/2021 09:58 AM
28-year-old man seriously injured Tel Aviv car accident
11/05/2021 06:32 AM
