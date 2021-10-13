The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in the IDF: 860 soldiers infected, 590 in quarantine

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 11:13
860 IDF soldiers were infected with COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
590 soldiers were in quarantine.
Health Minister: I want hospital cafeterias open on Shabbat
IDF soldier who was critically injured in car crash dies of his wounds
Price tag attack reported in Palestinian village near Ariel
No clear path for unfreezing Afghan funds, Qatar foreign minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 10:23 AM
Bird flu found in turkeys in northern Israel
Sderot apartment building catches fire
FDA: Moderna Booster Vaccine does not meet all conditions
Jailed former Venezuelan minister dies of COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 05:24 AM
US: "Abraham Accords don't substitute a two-state solution."
US to open border with Canada starting in early November
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 05:09 AM
Netflix's "Squid Game" becomes most-watched series in history
Biden aide says North Korea should 'refrain from escalatory actions'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 03:00 AM
North Korea's Kim says US and South Korea threaten peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 02:48 AM
Biden, Kenya President Kenyatta to hold White House meeting
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2021 02:20 AM
Israel defeats Moldova 2-1 in World Cup Qualifiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by