Coronavirus in Israel: 6,062 test positive, 7.8% positivity rate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 10:02
The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 6,062 people were diagnosed with coronavirus as of Tuesday, which marks a 7.8% positivity rate. 
1,020 people are in critical condition and 317 are on respirators.
3,607,920 people received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,223,906 of those have also received the second dose.

5,233 people have died so far as a result of the disease.
