The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in Israel: 1,069 new cases on Wednesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 08:14
There were 1,069 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported Thursday morning.
Of those, 282 are in serious condition, with 122 intubated.The death toll stands at 2,826.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Biden considering former Obama national security advisor Donilon for CIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2020 07:06 AM
Sudan's former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of coronavirus in UAE -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2020 01:59 AM
Neighborhoods in Kuseife, Hura, Reineh declared COVID-19 restricted zones
Pope Francis remembers fellow Argentine Maradona affectionately
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 10:14 PM
State Department tells staff: Transition to Biden administration has begun
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 10:12 PM
France new COVID-19 cases surge, deaths also mount
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 10:10 PM
US CDC reports 259,005 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 10:10 PM
American woman charged with transferring money to Syria-based terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 08:56 PM
Britain records 18,213 new COVID-19 cases, 696 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 08:50 PM
Health Ministry reports 835 new coronavirus patients
Grades 10-12 to return to school on Sunday, grades 7-9 to follow
US sanctions Libya's Kaniyat militia, leader
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 05:29 PM
US to impose fresh Iran-related sanctions on four entities
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 05:27 PM
Greek-operated tanker damaged by mine at Saudi Arabian terminal
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 05:26 PM
Eli Cohen: Iran has been trying to influence Israeli public opinion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by