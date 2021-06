The Health Ministry also announced they conducted 45,175 tests, with around 0.3% of them returning positive results.

The town of Binyamina has been designated orange in the government's coronavirus traffic light system, and Modiin Maccabim-Re'ut has been designated yellow. As of Wednesday morning, 26 of the current patients are in serious condition, and 18 of those in serious condition are intubated.

The death toll is 6,428.

The Health Ministry reported 110 new coronavirus cases in Israel in the last 24 hours on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of active cases to 554.