Coronavirus in Israel: 1,182 tests, 133 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 11, 2020 20:03
Since the beginning of Shabbat, 1,182 Israelis have been tested for coronavirus, according to N12. Additionally, 133 coronavirus patients are reportedly in serious condition and 49 people are on ventilators.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com