The current positivity rate is at 1.9%.

Currently, 558 patients are in seriously condition, with 244 who are critically ill, and 206 intubated.

Just over 5.1 million Israelis have received their first coronavirus vaccine, while 4.4 million are fully vaccinated with their second.

The death toll stands at 6,071.

Thursday saw 1,225 Israelis diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.