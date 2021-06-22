The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: 125 new cases in last 24 hours

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2021 10:49
There were 125 new coronavirus cases in Israel in over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday morning.
The Health Ministry also announced they conducted 49,044 tests, with around 0.3% of them returning positive results.
As of Tuesday morning, 25 of the current patients are in serious condition, with 18 intubated.
The death toll is 6,428.
