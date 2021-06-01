Coronavirus in Israel: 15 new cases, 0.1% of tests positive



The Health Ministry also announced they conducted 29,512 tests - around 0.1% of tests returned a positive result.

Some 48 of current patients are in serious condition, a drop of two from Sunday, with 36 intubated. The death toll stands at 6,412.

There were 15 new coronavirus cases in Israel in the past day, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.