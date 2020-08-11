The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,641 new patients diagnosed in one day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2020 11:12
There were 1,641 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday. Of the 24,714 active cases, there are 381 in serious condition, among them 110 who are intubated. 
Some 619 people have died.
Iran says five Iranians spying for Israel arrested in recent months
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:52 AM
Belarus opposition candidate Tikhanouskaya was forced to leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:51 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally nears 900,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:50 AM
Indonesia reports 1,693 new coronavirus cases, 59 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:49 AM
Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:48 AM
Singapore reports 61 coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in 4 months
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:48 AM
Hong Kong reports 33 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:48 AM
Russia approves first COVID-19 vaccine, Putin says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 11:46 AM
PA renews security coordination with US after annexation halt - report
Two fires in southern Israel possibly caused by incendiary balloons
Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanouskaya in Lithuania says FM
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 09:06 AM
Arkia signs agreement with Histadrut, Eilat flights may return
Rabbi Yisroel Moshe, Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages member, died
Trump mulls blocking US citizens coming home if COVID-19 infection feared
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 02:09 AM
Inovio's mid-late stage COVID-19 vaccine candidate study to start in Sept
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/11/2020 02:06 AM
