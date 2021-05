There are currently 985 active cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 84 patients are in serious condition, 51 are in critical condition, and there are 50 on ventilators.

So far, 5.4 million Israelis have received their first vaccine jab, while just over 5 million are fully vaccinated.

The death toll stands at 6,376.

There were 17 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, with 0.2% returning positive, the Israeli Health Ministry announced on Sunday.