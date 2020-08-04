Coronavirus in Israel: 1,801 new patients in 24 hours, death toll hits 554
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 4, 2020 11:19
There were 1,801 people diagnosed with coronavirus in the last day, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.Some 349 people are in serious condition, including 97 who are intubated.The death toll rose to 554.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com