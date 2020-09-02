Coronavirus in Israel: 2,183 new cases, death toll rises to 963

Some 2,183 new coronavirus cases were reported in Israel on Tuesday, marking the second day in a row in which over 2,000 cases were reported, according to a Wednesday morning update by the Health Ministry.
In total, 119,627 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Some 423 patients are in serious condition and 114 are on ventilators. Three people died overnight, bringing the death toll to 963.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com