Coronavirus in Israel: Under 300 new cases, 1.7% of tests return positive

Coronavirus infection rates continued to drop in Israel on Sunday as 285 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Saturday and 1.7% of tests returned positive, according to a Sunday morning update by the Health Ministry.

Of those infected, 561 were in serious condition and 199 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,085.

The R number, measuring how many people each virus carrier could infect, dropped to 0.65 on Sunday as well. The percentage of positive daily tests is at the lowest it's been since late November.

Meanwhile, over 4.5 million Israelis have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the coronavirus vaccination. In total, 5,184,902 Israelis have received at least the first dose of the vaccination and 61% of Israelis are at least two weeks after their first dose.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}