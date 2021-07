The positivity rate dropped to 0.5% on Thursday, with 2,125 active cases in the country.

Out of the infected, 26 are in serious condition and 17 are in critical condition, with 16 intubated.

Over 5.1 million Israelis are vaccinated.

The death toll stands at 6,429.

There were 295 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Israel on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.