There were 3,208 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Sunday, according to a Monday morning update from the Health Ministry, out of 76,257 tests administered with a 4.26% positivity rate.

There are 671 patients in serious condition with 222 ventilated.

Additionally, the R rate continues to drop at 0.76%.

Some 3.2 million Israelis have received their booster shot already, with 5.6 million receiving their second jab, and 6 million receiving the first.

The death toll stands at 7,684.