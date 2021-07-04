The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in Israel: 185 new cases, 3.7% positive

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 4, 2021 10:39
There were 185 new coronavirus cases in Israel in the past day the Health Ministry announced Sunday morning.
The Health Ministry also announced they conducted 38,938 tests - around 3.7% of tests returned a positive result.

Some 35 of current patients are in serious condition, with 16 intubated. The death toll is 6,429.

Philippines says 17 killed, 40 rescued from plane crash so far
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2021 12:43 PM
Second Lieutenant Shylee Westland's organs to be donated today
Private plane crash in Haiti kills 6 on board, including two Americans
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/04/2021 04:16 AM
Biden says uncertain who is behind latest ransomware attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2021 11:02 PM
IDF to establish medical investigation committee into collapse of colonel
Likud MK: I could've formed a coalition, Netanyahu decided otherwise
Russia's COVID-19 death toll hits record high for fifth day
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2021 06:10 PM
Incendiary balloon causes brushfire near Gaza border
Brazil top court gives nod for probe into Bolsonaro over vaccine deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2021 05:44 PM
At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/03/2021 02:04 PM
19-year-old Nazareth resident killed in shooting
Famine situation in Ethiopia's Tigray 'worsens dramatically'
Bennett to move to Balfour while family stays in Ra'anana - report
Bennett-Lapid gov't works to end transfer of Qatari money to Gaza -report
Two dead including an infant after car crash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by