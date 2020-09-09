The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in Israel: 3,496 test positive in past day, no new dead

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 07:57
Some 3,496 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus throughout the past day, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday morning.
No one died between Tuesday night at midnight and Wednesday morning.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
UTJ chairman demands compensation for those under curfew
Czechs see largest daily rise in coronavirus infections with 1,164 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 08:45 AM
Shas MK tests positive for coronavirus, causing others to quarantine
India coronavirus infections surge to 4.3 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 08:34 AM
Afghan vice president unharmed in attack in Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 08:26 AM
Israel's Bank Hapoalim expects to work with UAE banks after normalization
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 08:23 AM
11-year-old boy injured by gunfire, in serious condition
Yemen's Houthis say hit military objects in Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 05:14 AM
Mexico reports total of 642,860 coronavirus cases, 68,484 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 03:12 AM
Saudi-Led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 01:25 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.47 million, death toll at 893,290
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 01:14 AM
Brazil reports 14,279 new coronavirus cases, 504 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 12:56 AM
Jordan confirms two COVID-19 cases in a Syrian refugee camp
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/09/2020 12:05 AM
Rochester police chief retiring in wake of Daniel Prude's death
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/08/2020 10:26 PM
411 IDF servicemembers diagnosed with coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by