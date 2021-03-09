Coronavirus in Israel: 3,662 new cases, 4% of tests return positive

Some 3,662 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 4% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.
Of those infected, 668 were in serious condition, the first time the number of serious cases fell this far below 700 since the end of December, and 212 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 5,922.
