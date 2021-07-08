The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in Israel: 37 IDF personnel test positive for the virus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 8, 2021 12:22
37 IDF personnel in mandatory service or commissioned positions have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.
All are in mild condition.
An additional 174 IDF personnel are currently in mandated quarantine in their homes.
The Netherlands will not attend Durban IV - report
High Court rejects petition against new spokesperson for President Herzog
Israeli protesters demand return of IDF captives from Gaza
Russia, Iran and Turkey resume cooperation against Islamic State in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 12:33 PM
Japan PM declares COVID-19 state of emergency
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 11:36 AM
Afghan forces take back control of provincial capital stormed by Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 11:21 AM
Kindergarten workers arrested on suspicion of abusing children
Coronavirus in Israel: 518 new cases, 0.7% of tests return positive
Haitian police held hostage by those who assassinated president freed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 09:37 AM
Joe Biden to speak on US withdrawal from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 08:12 AM
UN Security Council condemns killing of Haiti president
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 07:24 AM
Rocket attack targets US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone -Iraqi security
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 03:21 AM
Blinken speaks with Haiti's interim prime minister -US State Department
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 02:37 AM
Miami fire official: 'Zero chance' survivors in collapse will be found
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2021 01:08 AM
Coronavirus: Israel to send aid to Nepal - in pictures
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by