Coronavirus in Israel: 3,939 infected, 52 intubated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 14, 2020 12:13
There are 3,939 active coronavirus cases in Israel, the Health Ministry announced Thursday morning. 52 of those are in serious condition and are intubated. 264 Israelis have so far died since the start of the pandemic.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com